Family Of Boy Who Drowned At South Boston Day Camp Suing City

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of a seven-year-old boy who drowned at a South Boston day camp in 2016 is suing the city.

Kyzr Willis of Dorchester was found in the ocean off Carson Beach on July 26, 2016, hours after he was reported missing from the Curley Community Center camp.

His family filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city, Mayor Marty Walsh and the camp in Suffolk Superior Court. The suit accuses them of not following “Christian’s Law,” which is intended to protect children who can’t swim at city-run camps.

Read: The Lawsuit (.pdf)

Willis’ parents, Melissa Willis and Ralph Toney, claim Kyzr wasn’t given a life jacket as required by state law and that he “consciously suffered while drowning.”

The lawsuit also faults the city for not having working security cameras at the Curley Center when Kyzr went missing, complicating the search for him that day.

Another part of lawsuit faults city officials for not having working security cameras at Curley Center, which hindered search efforts #WBZ pic.twitter.com/yyrLWocNf4 — Ryan Kath (@ryankath) September 21, 2017

The family claims it was well-known among the counselors and lifeguards that Kyzr was a “non-swimmer” and that he requested a life jacket on July 26, but a counselor – identified as “Jane Doe” in lawsuit – said that “there were only pink ones for girls available, so he was never given a life jacket.”

The suit alleges no one from the camp made him wear a life jacket that day as he played “close to and in the ocean.” All campers were called in at 2:15 p.m. and the lifefguards reported that the beach was “clear of all swimmers” 15 minutes later.

Kyzr’s brother Ralph noticed Kyzr was missing and told a camp co-counselor. A “panicked search” of the area began, but the lawsuit claims lifeguards weren’t informed until 2:40 p.m. Surveillance cameras at the camp were “out of commission” at the time, the suit alleges.

Boston Police were called in, but search efforts were complicated by “conflicting information provided by witnesses at the scene.”

A police harbor patrol unit found Kyzr’s body using sonar at 6 p.m. Divers located him face down at the bottom of about 10 feet of water, a short distance from the camp. They pulled him out and he was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

Kyzr Willis’ family and attorney will hold a news conference to discuss the lawsuit Thursday afternoon at the courthouse. The father who pushed for Christian’s law, Derek Frechette, will also speak to reporters.

“It’s a sad situation. It was probably one of the hardest days I had as mayor, but I can’t imagine what the family went through. They made a decision to move forward with the lawsuit. We’re obviously going to keep open lines of communication. Our law department has kept an open line of communication with them and we’ll see what happens,” Mayor Walsh told reporters Thursday.

