Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Dave Richard’s Fantasy Football Advice For Week 3

Filed Under: Dave Richard, Fantasy Football, Fantasy Sports, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s only Week 3 of the NFL season, but fantasy football owners are already sounding alarms over the early struggles of their top talents. Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks has been one early-round pick who has not quite lived up to his draft status through two games, but that doesn’t mean he’s not playing good football.

That’s what CBS Sports’ fantasy football guru Dave Richard explained to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday. He acknowledges that Cooks, like other elite players who haven’t performed like their usual selves so far, has been better in real life than he has been for his fantasy owners.

“Guys like Cooks? They’re doing great deeds for their offenses, because they’re drawing defensive coverage away from other players,” said Richard. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to do for their teams, they’re just not doing what they’re supposed to do for their fantasy teams.”

brandin cooks Dave Richards Fantasy Football Advice For Week 3

Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Though Cooks has played well even without getting the football in his hands, it’s alarming that he’s seen only 11 targets through two games so far. Richard expects his targets, and overall performance, to rise eventually.

Richard also reveals the one defense strategy that’s “always” a good idea, and tabs Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart as this week’s must-start player. Listen to the full podcast above!

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch