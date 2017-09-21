Bruins’ Bergeron, Marchand, Chara, Rask To Make Preseason Debuts

BOSTON (CBS) — Two days after a handful of Bruins regulars made their preseason debuts against the Red Wings, several members of the team’s veteran core are expected to suit up for the first time in game action in 2017-18.

Captain Zdeno Chara, top linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, and starting goalie Tuukka Rask will all play their first preseason games on Thursday night against the Flyers at the TD Garden. You can hear the game live on 98.5 The Sports Hub starting at 7:00PM.

Here is the full Bruins lineup for Thursday’s game, via their official website:

Forwards: Noel Acciari, Kenny Agostino, Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh, Colby Cave, Jesse Gabrielle, Danton Heinen, Joona Koppanen, Brad Marchand, Riley Nash, Zach Senyshyn, Ryan Spooner

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Tommy Cross, Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon, Paul Postma

Goaltenders: Tuukka Rask, Malcolm Subban

Chara will likely roll on a pairing with Brandon Carlo, his defensive partner for most of last season. Winger Anders Bjork, meanwhile, continues to skate with Bergeron and Marchand in practices and get an extended opportunity to land the coveted right wing spot on the top line.

Notables in the Flyers lineup on Thursday are forwards Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek, and 2017 second-overall pick Nolan Patrick.

You can hear Thursday night’s Bruins preseason game against the Flyers on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Bruins. Adam Kaufman and Bob Beers will have the call beginning at 7pm!