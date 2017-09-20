Despite Reports, Azteca Stadium In Mexico City Didn’t Sustain Major Damage In Earthquake

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite what you may have heard, the Patriots and Raiders are probably still going to play at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in November.

There was rampant confusion surrounding the stadium following Tuesday’s devastating earthquake that hit Central Mexico. It was initially reported that the stadium sustained significant damage after the 7.1 earthquake rocked the country, with one tweet showing what appeared to be a fracture on the outside.

But as it turns out, that is not damage at all. Yahoo! Sports reports that the crack has always been there and is meant for situations like Tuesday’s earthquake:

However, what looks like a crack is simply part of the structure of the stadium. It is a junta constructiva, as many Spanish-speaking journalists put it, a constructive joint. It is also referred to as an expansion joint. The stadium is built with such a design to avoid collapse during an earthquake or landslide. The expansion joints absorb the shock, vibrations, and expansion and contraction of the stadium’s materials during quakes.

While Tuesday night’s Copa MX match between Club America and Cruz Azul was postponed, the stadium sustained no major damage in Tuesday’s earthquake, according to officials.

Azteca will host the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders on November 19, the second straight year the stadium will hosted an NFL game. There has been no statement by the NFL, Patriots or Raiders yet regarding the game following Tuesday’s earthquake.

Tuesday’s quake was the deadliest to hit Mexico in decades, with officials confirming 225 people were killed as the search for survivors continues.