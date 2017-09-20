Hurricane Maria’s Final Path? Tropical Storm Jose To Play Major Role

BOSTON (CBS) – As Hurricane Maria continues to batter Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Jose seems like an afterthought here in New England.

While we still have a good deal of rain, wind and coastal erosion on the way, none of it will compare with the devastation happening now in the Caribbean. That region has taken blow after blow this season, from some of the most intense hurricanes on record in the Atlantic.

Could Maria affect the East Coast or even New England next week? Yes, but it all depends on Jose. More on that below.

First, here is the latest on Jose.

It is going nowhere fast. Jose will slowly drift northeast Wednesday, staying more than 100 miles off our shoreline. While that is farther out than a typical nor’easter, Jose’s circulation is large enough to still envelope parts of southern New England in its shield of wind and rain.

It’s greatest effect on New England will come from the ocean. We are already seeing 10-to-20 foot swells just offshore of Nantucket. With Jose forecast to linger in our waters for the next several days, our coastline is going to take a severe beating.

COASTAL THREAT

Coastal flooding is forecast to mainly be minor with pockets of moderate for the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Nantucket Harbor will likely bear the brunt of the flooding, with widespread moderate flooding there.

High tides to watch include Wednesday around midday and midnight in the Boston area and South Shore.

On Nantucket, high tide comes a few hours later.

Perhaps the greatest impact here in southern New England will be beach erosion. Day after day, high tide after high tide, our coastline will be washed into the sea.

WINDS

The strongest winds (40-55 mph gusts) will largely be confined to Nantucket, Cape Cod and the immediate South Shore.

Interior eastern Massachusetts will see gusts 20-40 mph at times.

The highest likelihood of wind damage and power outages would be within the higher gust area.

RAIN

The vast majority of the rain will fall over Nantucket and over the open waters to our east.

Some showers and downpours will rotate farther west into eastern Mass. at times, but rainfall totals inland will be light (under 1 inch). Nantucket and the extreme outer Cape will likely receive several inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Jose will be a factor in our weather here well into next week!

It is forecast to loop around and slowly weaken off our coast during the next several days. This will keep our seas rough and winds gusty over the Cape and Islands through part of the upcoming weekend.

WHERE DOES MARIA GO?

Then comes the next big question – where does Hurricane Maria go and what effect, if any, will it have on the East Coast?

Oddly enough, Jose will play a major role in the final outcome.

Early next week, what’s left of Jose will be spinning around in the waters to our south. At the same time, Hurricane Maria will be headed north from the Caribbean, paralleling the East Coast.

This is a very complex setup with many possible solutions. The interaction of these two circulations will be key in determining Maria’s final path.

The most likely scenario at this time is for Maria to re-curve before hitting any East Coast land and head harmlessly out to sea, largely thanks to Jose clogging up the works in the northern Atlantic.

There is a possibility though that Jose’s remnants will steer so far back to the west (towards the mid-Atlantic), that it may pinwheel Maria in towards the Northeast.

And finally, we still cannot totally rule out a Maria landfall farther south, perhaps near the Carolinas, but as of now, this would be the least likely scenario.

