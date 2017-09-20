Gronkowski, Hightower Among Injured Patriots Practicing On Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ practice report from Wednesday should be a rather lengthy one, but a slew of injured players hit the practice field as New England gets ready for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) were all present at Wednesday’s practice, a sign that they may be able to suit up for Sunday’s tilt at Gillette Stadium.

Both Hightower and Amendola missed last Sunday’s win over the Saints with injuries they suffered in Week 1. Gronkowski left Sunday’s game in New Orleans after an awkward fall to the field in the second half and did not return.

Gronkowski told reporters on Monday that the injury was no big deal.

After Sunday's scare, it was good to see Rob Gronkowski out at practice today. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/mfszb4fcWW — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) September 20, 2017

Gronkowski seemed to be moving OK while doing some blocking work with Dwayne Allen early in the session. Full pads today. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 20, 2017

LB Dont'a Hightower loosens up at the start of a rainy, windy full-pads practice. pic.twitter.com/GdmZgAjJV0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 20, 2017

Also hitting the practice field on Wednesday were wide receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett (knee) and corner Eric Rowe (groin), who were all dinged up in Sunday’s win. Special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) and defensive lineman Vincent Valentine (knee) both returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win in New Orleans.

Eric Rowe left Sunday game with an injury but he was a practice today. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/crYxuuyrFY — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) September 20, 2017

There were a pair of Patriots missing from the session, as running back Rex Burkhead, who injured his ribs during Sunday’s game, and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon were not spotted on the field. We’ll have a clearer picture of everyone’s participation when the Patriots release their first practice participation/injury report of the week later on Wednesday.