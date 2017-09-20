Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 500K Dodge Ram Trucks Over Fire Risk

BOSTON (CBS) — Fiat Chrysler announced the recall of nearly half a million Dodge Ram trucks due to the possibility that a water-pump bearing could overheat and catch fire.

The company said in a release Tuesday that 443,712 2013-17 model year trucks–including Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and 3500, 4500, and 5500 chassis cab trucks–were affected.

They said they weren’t aware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall, and that they no longer use the water pump in question in new vehicles.

Those who own the trucks are going to be notified when repairs are available–and in the meantime, they’re being told to look out for a warning light that may activate when their pumps are broken, and to contact their dealers if they see that warning light come on.

For more information, visit the Fiat Chrysler website here.