Trial Set To Begin For Everett Man Accused In Terror Plot

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller and random police officers for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court in the first terror case in the city since the Marathon Bombing case.

Authorities say 27-year-old David Wright, of Everett, plotted with Rhode Island resident Nicholas Rovinski and his uncle Usaamah Rahim in 2015 to kill Geller, who is from New York. The plot was never carried out.

Rovinski, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year. Wright faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Wright was arrested after Usaamah Rahim was shot and killed in Roslindale in June 2015 after he allegedly charged at police with a military-style knife.

Investigators said Wright and Rahim were ISIS supporters who were actively plotting attacks on law enforcement along with Rovinski. Rahim had been under 24-hour surveillance by terrorism investigators.

They said Rahim originally planned to kill Geller, but changed his mind, calling Wright on the day he was shot to tell him he wanted to randomly kill police officers.

Geller angered Muslims when she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in May 2015. The contest ended in gunfire, with two Muslim gunmen shot to death by police.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)