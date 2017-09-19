WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Revolution Fire Head Coach Jay Heaps

Filed Under: Jay Heaps, New England Revolution, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — After a pair of embarrassing road losses, the New England Revolution have fired head coach Jay Heaps.

New England was one point from of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot just 10 days ago, but have now dropped two straight matches. That poor stretch includes their worst defeat in franchise history, a 7-0 loss at Atlanta United. The Revs are 0-12-3 on the road this season.

Heaps took over the Revolution in 2011, two years after he retired following a nine-year stint with the team as a defender. He took over the club with no coaching experience, finishing with a 75-81-43 record in the regular season to go with a 4-3-1 postseason mark.

“Jay has done a great deal for the club over the years and had considerable achievements. I have great respect for him and wish him well in the next steps of his career,” New England Revolution General Manager Michael Burns said in a release announcing the move. “This decision has not been taken lightly, however, we need to do better than the results have shown from the last couple of seasons and this season left us convinced we need to go in a different direction.”

Heaps, a Nashua, New Hampshire native, led New England to three straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances from 2013-15, including a trip to the MLS Cup Final in 2014.

Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2017 MLS season. The Revolution currently sit at 10-14-5 with five games to go in the season. They host Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

