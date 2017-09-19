Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – The Life of Gerry Studds

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. Congressman Gerry Studds was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1973. Ten years later, Studds was censured by the House for having an affair with a page. While confessing to the inappropriate behavior, Studds also announced that he was gay, becoming the first openly gay member of Congress. He became a champion of AIDS research, fought hard against the Defense of Marriage Act, and lead the effort to allow gays and lesbians to serve in the military. Local author Mark Schneider’s new book “Gerry Studds: America’s First Openly Gay Congressman” takes a look at the life and political career of Studds and the legacy he left behind.

