Pastrnak, Krejci Among Veterans Expected To Play For Bruins In Preseason Tilt Vs. Red Wings

BOSTON (CBS) — A handful of Bruins regulars are expected to see some action in Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings.
The recently re-upped David Pastrnak and David Krejci headline a group of Bruins stars who will hit the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Blue liners Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and Charlie McAvoy will also play against the Red Wings.
Boston will have Anton Khudobin and Zane McIntyre in net.
Here is the full list of players expected to play for Boston on Tuesday night:
Forwards: David Backes, Austin Czarnik, Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen, Justin Hickman, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak, Teddy Purcell, Jordan Szwarz, Frank Vatrano
Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Taylor Doherty, Torey Krug, Charlie McAvoy, Adam McQuaid, Rob O’Gara, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Anton Khudobin, Zane McIntyre
Veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara are among the players who will have the night off. Boston opened their preseason with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Quebec City on Monday night.
