WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Pastrnak, Krejci Among Veterans Expected To Play For Bruins In Preseason Tilt Vs. Red Wings

Filed Under: Anton Khudobin, Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy, David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Detroit Red Wings, NHL, NHL Preseason, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — A handful of Bruins regulars are expected to see some action in Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The recently re-upped David Pastrnak and David Krejci headline a group of Bruins stars who will hit the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Blue liners Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and Charlie McAvoy will also play against the Red Wings.

Boston will have Anton Khudobin and Zane McIntyre in net.

Here is the full list of players expected to play for Boston on Tuesday night:

Forwards: David Backes, Austin Czarnik, Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen, Justin Hickman, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak, Teddy Purcell, Jordan Szwarz, Frank Vatrano

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Taylor Doherty, Torey Krug, Charlie McAvoy, Adam McQuaid, Rob O’Gara, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Anton Khudobin, Zane McIntyre

Veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara are among the players who will have the night off. Boston opened their preseason with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Quebec City on Monday night.

You can hear Tuesday night’s Bruins preseason game on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Bruins. Ryan Johnston and Bob Beers will have the call beginning at 7pm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch