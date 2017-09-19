4 Massachusetts Communities Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live’

WALTHAM (CBS) – Money Magazine has released its list of the best places to live, and some Massachusetts communities made the cut.
Waltham was the highest-ranking Bay State city at 13th. Money gives Waltham points for its access to transportation and major highways, the big companies and colleges in town and its diversity.
Newton is next in 26th place. Weymouth at No. 73 and Norwood at No. 78 are the two other Massachusetts representatives on the list.
Money says the best place to live is a place that may be unfamiliar to most Americans – Fishers, Indiana.
Researchers looked at factors like economic health, cost of living, public education and crime to come up with the list.