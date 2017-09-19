Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WATCH LIVE: 10 am President Trump Addresses United Nations

4 Massachusetts Communities Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live’

Filed Under: Massachusetts

WALTHAM (CBS) – Money Magazine has released its list of the best places to live, and some Massachusetts communities made the cut.

Waltham was the highest-ranking Bay State city at 13th. Money gives Waltham points for its access to transportation and major highways, the big companies and colleges in town and its diversity.

Newton is next in 26th place. Weymouth at No. 73 and Norwood at No. 78 are the two other Massachusetts representatives on the list.

See The Full List

Money says the best place to live is a place that may be unfamiliar to most Americans – Fishers, Indiana.

Researchers looked at factors like economic health, cost of living, public education and crime to come up with the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch