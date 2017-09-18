Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Watch For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Massachusetts Lawmakers To Hear Proposal For $15 Minimum Wage

Filed Under: minimum wage

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of legislation that would gradually raise the minimum wage in Massachusetts to $15 an hour are preparing to make their case to state lawmakers.

A legislative committee will hear the proposal on Tuesday. It calls for bumping up the current $11 an hour minimum wage in annual $1 increments until it reaches $15 on Jan. 1, 2021. It would then be adjusted annually to reflect cost-of-living changes.

Though Massachusetts has one of the nation’s highest minimum wages, backers of the proposed increase say many working people are still unable to make ends meet.

Opponents contend it would hurt many small businesses around the state.

Voters could wind up deciding the minimum wage question on the November 2018 ballot if the Legislature doesn’t act on it in the current session.

