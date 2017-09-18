Hurricane Jose’s Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

BOSTON (CBS) – Hurricane Jose may be spinning 500 miles south of Nantucket, but the south coast of New England is already feeling some of the impacts from this storm.

Increased swell has resulted in high surf advisories for the South Coast, Nantucket and the Vineyard for dangerous rip currents Monday. And while Jose is forecast to make its closest pass to the region Wednesday night (southeast of Nantucket) rain and wind will ramp up Tuesday across the region.

Let’s break down the details of what will essentially be a moderate Nor’easter type event:

RAIN

Some of the outer bands of rain from Jose will arrive as early as Tuesday morning to eastern Massachusetts.

The intensity of the rain should be fairly light at first, before embedded downpours move in along the South Coast during the afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday, heavy at times with totals generally running 1-to-3 inches in central and eastern Mass., 3-to-5 inches from the South Shore to Cape Cod. Localized flash flooding may result. Some rain will linger into Thursday as well as Jose slowly meanders southeast of Nantucket through the end of the week.

WIND

Currently, tropical storm force winds extend 205 miles from the center of Jose.

The wind will ramp up through the day Tuesday, with tropical storm force gusts (39+ mph) by Tuesday evening on the Cape and Islands and the South Shore. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible, which will result in pockets of outages and tree damage.

COASTAL IMPACTS

As the wind increases, so too will the waves.

Unfortunately, tides are astronomically high – which will exacerbate coastal flooding concerns.

This is a life-threatening storm for our marine community. Mariners should plan to be in port by Monday night. Widespread minor coastal flooding with pockets of moderate flooding will be possible during the Tuesday and Wednesday high tide cycles. Severe beach erosion is likely.

Our entire weather team will be providing updates on Jose as we key in on the exact track and impacts over the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and CBS Boston.com for the very latest.