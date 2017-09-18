Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Watch For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Hurricane Jose’s Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

By Danielle Niles
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Danielle Niles, Hurricane Jose

BOSTON (CBS) – Hurricane Jose may be spinning 500 miles south of Nantucket, but the south coast of New England is already feeling some of the impacts from this storm.

2017 hurricane headlines Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Increased swell has resulted in high surf advisories for the South Coast, Nantucket and the Vineyard for dangerous rip currents Monday. And while Jose is forecast to make its closest pass to the region Wednesday night (southeast of Nantucket) rain and wind will ramp up Tuesday across the region.

2017 tropics track 23 Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Let’s break down the details of what will essentially be a moderate Nor’easter type event:

2017 tropical storm watch Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

RAIN

Some of the outer bands of rain from Jose will arrive as early as Tuesday morning to eastern Massachusetts.

tues4pm Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The intensity of the rain should be fairly light at first, before embedded downpours move in along the South Coast during the afternoon and evening.

2017 rain forecast numbers Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Rain will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday, heavy at times with totals generally running 1-to-3 inches in central and eastern Mass., 3-to-5 inches from the South Shore to Cape Cod. Localized flash flooding may result. Some rain will linger into Thursday as well as Jose slowly meanders southeast of Nantucket through the end of the week.

WIND

Currently, tropical storm force winds extend 205 miles from the center of Jose.

The wind will ramp up through the day Tuesday, with tropical storm force gusts (39+ mph) by Tuesday evening on the Cape and Islands and the South Shore. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible, which will result in pockets of outages and tree damage.

COASTAL IMPACTS

As the wind increases, so too will the waves.

2017 high surf advisory Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Unfortunately, tides are astronomically high – which will exacerbate coastal flooding concerns.

2017 coastal concerns Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

This is a life-threatening storm for our marine community. Mariners should plan to be in port by Monday night. Widespread minor coastal flooding with pockets of moderate flooding will be possible during the Tuesday and Wednesday high tide cycles. Severe beach erosion is likely.

5am1 Hurricane Joses Impact On Southern New England: What To Expect

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Our entire weather team will be providing updates on Jose as we key in on the exact track and impacts over the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and CBS Boston.com for the very latest.

More from Danielle Niles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch