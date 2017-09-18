Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Benintendi’s Single In 11th Sends Red Sox Over Orioles 10-8

By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer
Filed Under: Orioles, Red Sox

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, Mookie Betts had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-8 Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.

Xander Bogaerts homered and scored three runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East and reduced to four their magic number for clinching a playoff berth.

Boston erased a five-run deficit with a six-run fifth inning and needed 10 pitchers to beat a skidding Orioles team that has now lost 10 of 12.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch