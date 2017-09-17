Traffic Flows Over New Fore River Bridge

QUINCY (CBS) — Commuters that use the Fore River Bridge will now have a smoother ride after years of construction.

Four lanes of traffic traveled over the new bridge on Saturday. For much of the summer, the new bridge had carried one lane of traffic in each direction.

Officials said the bridge opened weeks ahead of schedule.

It took the better part of two decades but the new #ForeRiverBridge is officially open and ready for its first #Monday. Cost: $244 Million. pic.twitter.com/uxePGgoclK — KarynRegalWBZ (@Karynregal) September 17, 2017

“It’s a testament to a lot of patience from a lot of the residents and elected officials in Quincy and Weymouth, as well as in Braintree, who’ve had to put up with a lot of detours, a lot of construction, a lot of delays,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

About 3200o people drive over the Fore River Bridge every day to get from Weymouth to Quincy. For the last 20 years, they have been using the temporary bridge.

“Now that the old temporary bridge has been taken out of service motorists and the community will immediately start to see the benefits of this new bridge,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Laurie Petrucci works near the bridge. She is anticipating increased traffic in her restaurant now that the bridge is open.

“From what I have seen it’s been a little bit slower than usual for this time of year, especially over the summer,” she said.

The new bride is expected to last about 75 years before any major repairs are needed.

It will take crews several months to demolish the temporary bridge.