Town Of Scituate Urges Residents To Be Prepared For Storm

SCITUATE (CBS) — Hurricane Jose could be a major test for the seawall that is still being repaired along the shore in Scituate.

Town officials are asking residents to brace for tropical storm-like conditions.

Many residents, though, are not concerned yet.

“I really don’t think it’s going to be a big scenario here,” said Carl Bell.

Hurricane Jose is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it passes through New England on Tuesday through Wednesday.

The region will likely be hit with strong winds up to 60 miles per hour in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and coastal flooding, according to the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

“If it’s coming our way, we’ll know to evacuate or to stock up. I think it’s too far out,” said Mary Graham.

Though Graham is new to the town, she said isn’t taking the warning too seriously yet.

“I think they’re hyping it up. I’ve talked to locals here and they’re used to it. We’ll wait and see,” she added.

Scituate residents were encouraged to stock up on water, food, and gasoline.

One local convenience store employee said residents don’t appear to be all too worried.

“People who are more recent to the area might get a little bit more anxious, but after they’ve lived here a winter or two, everybody calms down,” said Jim Mullarkey, a Scituate resident of 35 years.