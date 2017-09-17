Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and two cats up for adoption from Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Antonette and Zuann are a pair of puppies–they’re just seven months old–who are inseperable! Buddy Dog is hoping these two can find a home together, because they really love each other.

They’re super playful and full of energy, but they are crate-trained and pretty clean. They were found by one of Buddy Dog’s rescue partners in Puerto Rico, and they’ve now found their way up to Massachusetts.

Star and Luna came in with several other cats from the same home. They’re very sweet and, like , Buddy Dog would like them to go home together.

They seem to be the same age, so they might be sisters–and they’re very vocal cats, so if anyone wants someone to greet them in the morning with meows and cuddles, this pair is for you!

Buddy Dog’s Woofstock dog festival next weekend will feature 90 pet-related vendors. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, and has lots of fun for the whole family!

For more information, visit buddydoghs.com.