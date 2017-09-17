Senators Filing Bills In Reaction To Equifax Data Breach

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic senators from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are pushing bills after credit reporting company Equifax announced 143 million Americans had their information exposed— including Social Security numbers, birthdates and address histories.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced legislation aimed at giving control over credit and personal information to consumers and preventing credit reporting agencies from profiting off of consumers’ information during a freeze.
Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey joined with Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to introduce a bill giving consumers the right to stop data brokers from selling personal information for marketing purposes.
Warren also sent letters to credit reporting agencies Equifax, TransUnion and Experian and requested the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launch an investigation into consumer data security.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)