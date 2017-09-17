Boston College Students Recovering After Acid Attack In Marseille, France

BOSTON (CBS) — The four American tourists who were wounded when they were sprayed with acid in France are students at Boston College, the school said in a release.

The four students were sprayed in the face outside the Saint Charles train station in Marseille early Sunday morning in an incident police said they do not think was related to terrorism.

The girls, identified by the college as juniors Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug, and Kelsey Korsten, were treated for burns and have been released from the hospital.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” Nick Gozik, director of BC’s Office of International Programs, said in a release. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the US Embassy regarding the incident.”

Siverling, Kaufman, and Krug are enrolled in BC’s Paris program, while Korsten studies in Denmark at the Copenhagen Business School.

A 41-year-old French woman who police describe as “disturbed” has been arrested in the attack, the school said.

Boston College said they would provide updates as more information became available.