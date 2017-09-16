Two Injured In Car-Dump Truck Dracut Crash

DRACUT (CBS) — Two people were injured, one critically, in a car-dump truck collision on Route 110 in Dracut Saturday morning.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry apparently lost control of her car, went across the line and ran head-on into a dump truck.

dracut crash Two Injured In Car Dump Truck Dracut Crash

Dracut crash Toyoto Camry. (Photo credit: Dracut Police)

The impact of the crash forced the dump truck to flip onto its side and catching on fire.

dracut crash truck Two Injured In Car Dump Truck Dracut Crash

Dracut crash dump truck. (Photo credit: Dracut Police)

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota Camry is listed in critical condition.

Route 110 was closed for several hours while crews cleared the roadway of the debris from the dump truck.

crews cleaning 110 Two Injured In Car Dump Truck Dracut Crash

Crews clearing Route 110. (WBZ-TV)

The names of the crash victims have not been released by police.

