Trump Invites Boy To Mow White House Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.

President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president’s business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

11-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio gets a pat on the back from President Donald Trump while mowing the grass in the Rose Garden of the White House (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn’t notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden.

Trump says Frank is “the future of the country” and will soon be “very famous.”

President Donald Trump watches Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Virginia, as he mows the lawn in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 15, 2017, in Washington, DC. Giaccio, who has his own lawn mowing business wrote a letter to the President asking if he could mow the lawn at the White House. (Photo by Mike Theiler/AFP/Getty Images)

Frank said he wants to be a Navy SEAL, to which Trump exclaimed, “He’ll make it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

