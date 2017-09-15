First Fenway Marathon Winner: ‘It Was Inspirational. It Was So Fun’

BOSTON (CBS) — Fifty people started out on the first marathon ever to be run inside a ball park.

And there was only one winner.

Michael Wardian won the first Fenway Park Marathon. Wardian said the event was an inspiration.

“It was epic. It was historic. It was inspirational. It was so fun,” Wardian said.

Fifty runners raced around the bases…well on the warning track. It took 116 laps around the track to equal the 26.2 miles.

“Feeling great,” yelled one runner.

Although marathoners are real runners, many of the participants were probably more excited to be surrounded by Red Sox greatness.

That was what was on Mikayla Bell’s mind.

“So excited to be on this turf right now, some serious champions have walked on this turf and grass,” Bell said.

Providing inspiration for the runners, marathon faithful Team Hoyt was beside them. A very small, but energetic crowd lined the finish.

“I think I slapped my son’s hand 115 times,” marathon winner Wardian said.

While there were plenty of marathon veterans, the allure of running in Fenway brought out several newbies.

“It’s a dream come true to take this field. Kind of why I am doing this,” runner Dustin Wyatt said.

Each runner had to raise at least $5,000 for the Red Sox foundation to participate. Well worth it especially when running a race here at Fenway Park was an idea 39 years on the making.

“August 29th 1978, after running 3400 miles across America for the Jimmy Fund, I finished right here in Fenway Park,” race organizer Dave McGillevary said.

McGillevary is the race director for the Boston Marathon, but his childhood dream was to play for the Red Sox.

“Instead of playing in Fenway at second, now I am running in Fenway and ‘ll take that,” McGillevary said.

He wasn’t the only one who experienced their field of dreams.

“One hundred sixteen laps around America’s most beloved ball park, just a fun outing,” Wyatt said.