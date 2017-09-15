Celtics’ Training Camp Will Begin With 3 Practices In Newport, Rhode Island

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy offseason that had Danny Ainge wheeling and dealing as he rebuilt the Celtics’ roster, we finally know when we’ll get our first look at the team.

With a revamped roster and just four players returning from last year’s squad, the Celtics will hit the road for training camp at the end of the month. But they aren’t going too far.

The Celtics will tip-off training camp with three days of practice in Newport, Rhode Island starting on Tuesday, September 26, the team announced on Friday. The sessions will be held at the Rodgers Recreation Center on the campus of Salve Regina University, giving the team a great chance to bond ahead of the season.

After their three days in The Ocean State, training camp will resume at the Celtics’ practice facilities in Waltham on Friday, September 29. The C’s will open their preseason slate on Monday, October 2 when they host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

Boston fans and the media will get their first look at the team together on Media Day, which will be held on Monday, September 25.

Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and the new-look Celtics open the regular season on the road in Cleveland on October 17.