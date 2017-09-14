Suspicious Person Reported Near Wellesley School

Filed Under: Blue Whale Challenge, Suspicious Person, Wellesley

WELLESLEY (CBS) — A suspicious person was reported Thursday morning near a Wellesley school.

A Sprague School student says a man with a beard was in the bushes, and approached him near Oak Street before school Thursday morning.

sprague school fb Suspicious Person Reported Near Wellesley School

Sprague School. (Facebook/Sprague School)

The boy reports the man asked him to help with the “blue whale challenge” on his phone.

That challenge is a viral internet challenge which some say has led to teen suicides.

The boy left, and is okay.

The person was described as a white man in his 20s with long brown curly hair in a ponytail.

