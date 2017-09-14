Suspicious Person Reported Near Wellesley School

WELLESLEY (CBS) — A suspicious person was reported Thursday morning near a Wellesley school.
A Sprague School student says a man with a beard was in the bushes, and approached him near Oak Street before school Thursday morning.
The boy reports the man asked him to help with the “blue whale challenge” on his phone.
That challenge is a viral internet challenge which some say has led to teen suicides.
The boy left, and is okay.
The person was described as a white man in his 20s with long brown curly hair in a ponytail.