NH Woman Pulls Machete For Protection From Knife-Wielding Man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was prepared when a man pulled a knife on her – prepared with a bigger knife.
Manchester Police officers saw a man and woman arguing Thursday morning on the corner of Hanover and Union streets.
As the officers approached, they saw 55-year-old Eugene Gonzales throw a black kitchen knife on the nearby lawn. The 65-year-old woman involved in the confrontation, meanwhile, was holding a machete.
The woman told police Gonzales approached her with a knife in his hand saying “he was going to meet the devil in hell” and threatened to cut her leg.
Officers learned that the woman carries a machete for protection. When Gonzales approached her, she told police she pulled it out from its protective carrier.
Manchester Police arrested Gonzales and charged him with felony criminal threatening and being felon in possession of a deadly weapon.