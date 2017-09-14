Dudley Boys & Girls Club Employee Fired After Alleged Assault

DUDLEY (CBS) – A Dudley Boys & Girls Club employee has been fired after an alleged assault during a program at the facility.

Dudley Police said the incident, which involved a staff member and “some students,” was reported Tuesday.

No serious injuries were reported.

In a statement, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Webster-Dudley said an unspecified staff member “violated club policy” and was fired.

Parents of the child involved in the incident were notified.

“The safety and protection of the children we serve are the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Clubs,” the club said in a statement. “Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer or youth member.”

Police said no charges have been filed as of Thursday and no felony crimes are believed to have been committed.

Boys & Girls Club employees and volunteers undergo what the facility describes as a “thorough criminal background check.”

“We will continue to provide our full cooperation with the law enforcement authorities investigating these allegations, and will withhold further comment until all the facts are determined and the legal process is concluded,” the statement read.