Report: David Pastrnak’s Situation With Bruins Still Unclear On Eve Of Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The story of the summer for the Boston Bruins has been the negotiations — or lack thereof — with young star David Pastrnak. According to a report, the saga may come to an end soon. But then again … it may not.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that something might happen as soon as Wednesday night with regard to Pastrnak and the Bruins.
The Bruins have reportedly been reluctant to approach a contract in the neighborhood of what Leon Draisaitl signed with the Oilers — an eight-year, $68 million pact. According to CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty, the two sides remain a healthy distance apart.
Haggerty also added that with Bruins training camp opening on Thursday, the restricted free agent is not expected to be present.
Given the time crunch with training camp approaching, reports surfaced this week of Pastrnak fielding offers from multiple KHL teams.
Pastrnak, 21, scored 34 goals with 36 assists last year, ranking second on the Bruins in both categories behind only Brad Marchand.