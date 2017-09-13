Report: David Pastrnak’s Situation With Bruins Still Unclear On Eve Of Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The story of the summer for the Boston Bruins has been the negotiations — or lack thereof — with young star David Pastrnak. According to a report, the saga may come to an end soon. But then again … it may not.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that something might happen as soon as Wednesday night with regard to Pastrnak and the Bruins.

No hard evidence, but a feeling something happens tonight between Bruins and Pastrnak. Obviously, camp opens so makes sense…However… — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2017

…Pastrnak remains in Czech Rep and has no intention of flying over without a new deal. Could start skating with a team there soon… — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2017

…the KHL threat is always there. Pastrnak could net $6+ mil based on interest and play in the Olympics. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2017

Multiple scenarios ranging from 5-8 year term have been discussed. Seems like a final push is up to the Bruins. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2017

The Bruins have reportedly been reluctant to approach a contract in the neighborhood of what Leon Draisaitl signed with the Oilers — an eight-year, $68 million pact. According to CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty, the two sides remain a healthy distance apart.

Talks still ongoing between JP Barry & Don Sweeney on a Pastrnak deal w/a variety of year terms in discussion. Barry: "No breakthrough yet" — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 13, 2017

Haggerty also added that with Bruins training camp opening on Thursday, the restricted free agent is not expected to be present.

Given the time crunch with training camp approaching, reports surfaced this week of Pastrnak fielding offers from multiple KHL teams.

Pastrnak, 21, scored 34 goals with 36 assists last year, ranking second on the Bruins in both categories behind only Brad Marchand.