NightSide – The Media is Obsessed with Attacking Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has certainly made it clear that he believes the media doesn’t treat him fairly. But a new study out of the Media Research Center shows that he might be onto something. As of August 31, evening news coverage of President Trump has been a staggering 91% negative. Furthermore, Trump-related news represented almost 40% of the total content, as opposed to 10% when President Obama was in office. Rich Noyes, Research Director for the Media Research Center, checks in to explain the numbers.

