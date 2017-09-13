Foxboro Police Look To Identify Patriots Fan Seen On Surveillance Video

FOXBORO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man seen on video who may be connected to an incident near Gillette Stadium during the team’s season-opening game last Thursday night.
Foxboro Police released a brief video clip Tuesday showing a man wearing a silver Tom Brady jersey in the area of Route 1 on September 7 around 10:30 p.m.
Police did not say why they are looking for the man.
Last week, Foxboro Police said they are investigating an assault that took place at 10:30 p.m., while the game was still going on inside Gillette Stadium.
At the time, police said the incident happened on a paved road behind Rodman Ford. The area leads to Shufelt Road and Beechwood Drive in Walpole.
Police were looking for three men who were involved in the incident. No further details were released.
Foxboro Police have not confirmed if the video released Tuesday is connected to the September 7 incident.