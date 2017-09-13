3 Questioned, Released After Young Man Shot On Boston Common

BOSTON (CBS) – The three teens taken into police custody after a shooting on Boston Common have been questioned and released, according to investigators.
A 19-year-old was shot multiple times and found wounded near the Parkman Bandstand Tuesday evening.
He was rushed to Tufts Medical Center and was still in critical condition Wednesday. Police said he knows the shooter.
Officers swarmed the park after the shooting and took three people of interest into custody. They were released after questioning.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.