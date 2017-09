Roxbury Family Escapes Injury When Dump Truck Slams Into HomeA Roxbury family narrowly escaped injury after a dump truck slammed into their home Tuesday afternoon.

Football Not Safe For Kids Before High School? Poll Shows U.S. DividedThe UMass Lowell-Washington Post poll shows 53-percent feel that tackle football is not a safe game for children under 13.

East Coast Of U.S. Slowly Sinking Into The Ocean, Study FindsExperts expect the U.S. coastline to be drastically reshaped within the next hundred years or so.

Impact Of Hurricanes Irma, Harvey Felt In New England Blood Collection EffortsNew England was spared the wind, rain and flooding caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But the massive storms are impacting the region in a different way.