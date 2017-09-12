Red Sox, MLB Will Get An Early Start In 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 MLB season will begin a little early for everyone. At least the Red Sox will start things off somewhere warm.

Major League Baseball released their schedule for the 2018 season on Tuesday, which will feature the earliest season opener in the game’s history (aside from games played overseas in Japan or Australia). Every team will hit the field before the calendar flips to April, with Opening Day across the league on Thursday, March 29.

It’s the earliest start for a Red Sox season since the team opened the 2008 season in Japan. The Red Sox will start their 2018 campaign in St. Petersburg, Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays. After a three-game series against their AL East foe, Boston will head about 260 miles south for a quick two-game interleague set against the Miami Marlins.

Boston fans will get their first look at the hometown team on April 5 when the Rays come to Fenway Park for a three-game series. It’s the start of a 10-game homestand for the Red Sox, their longest of the season, which will feature their first series of the season against the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox will play home games on Patriots Day, Monday, April 16, and Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, facing the Orioles and Blue Jays, respectively.

In addition to their visit to Miami, Boston will play interleague sets against the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on the road. They’ll be in the nation’s capital on Independence Day, and make their first trip to Atlanta’s new SunTrust Park in early September.

The Braves (May 25-27), Phillies (July 30-31), Marlins (August 28-29) and New York Mets (September 14-16) will also come to Fenway Park for interlegue series against Boston.

The Red Sox will close out the 2018 regular season with a six-game homestand at Fenway Park, with their final three games against the Yankees. The final day of the regular season is set for September 30.

Here’s the full 2018 Red Sox schedule (click to enlarge):