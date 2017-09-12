TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help

NightSide – Never Forget

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Today marks the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attack, and remembrance ceremonies were held in cities and towns around the country. On a day that was marred by so much tragedy, one of the silver linings of the 9/11 attack was that for a brief moment, we were able to put all our differences aside and come together as one nation. While reading the names of the victims, some of the family members delivered messages of hope and unity, calling for us to return to the mindset we had in the aftermath of the attack. As we look back and remember one of the toughest days our nation has ever faced, do you think it’s possible to come together as one again? Have we changed for better or for worse since 9/11/01?

