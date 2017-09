Sources: 1 Dead, 1 In Custody After 'Domestic Shooting' At NH's Largest Hospitalources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that one person was killed in a shooting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon that led to evacuations.

Man Being Chased By State Police Fills Out Job Application During PursuitAfter a chase, Massachusetts State Police arrested a man they say ran over a trooper's foot after that trooper pulled him over last week.

Gov. Baker On 'Encouraging Signs' And Challenges Confronting Opioid CrisisGov. Charlie Baker talks to WBZ-TV’s David Wade about what’s working and what can be done better in confronting the opioid crisis in Massachusetts.

NH Elementary School Student Target Of 'Racial Incident' On BusA New Hampshire school district is investigating an incident on a school bus where an elementary school student was the target of alleged racist comments and physical contact.