NightSide – Crash Course on the Equifax Hack

BOSTON (CBS) – News broke late last week that Equifax, one of the three major companies that tracks credit scores, had been hacked, putting over one hundred forty million people at risk. But what does it mean if your information was compromised? Are there steps you can take to protect yourself? What can you do in the future to minimize your chances of being a victim of identity theft or other cybercrime? Michael Figueroa, Executive Director of the Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC), joins Dan to explain what happened and what you can do about it.