Disney World Reopens In Wake Of Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Several of the Orlando, Florida, theme parks that are popular with tourists around the world have plans to reopen now that Hurricane Irma has moved out of the state.

The Walt Disney Co. said in a news release that its Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Tuesday and resume regular hours. Its two water parks, however, will not reopen until later in the week.

Universal Orlando said Monday that all three of its parks will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Universal said its facility suffered relatively minor damage to fences, trees and building facades.

Sea World and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said Monday that they are assessing damage and would announce their reopening plans later. Sea World also said all of its animals are safe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)