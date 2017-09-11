Taunton Car-Bus Crash Kills One

TAUNTON (CBS) — One woman was killed Monday morning when her SUV crashed with a GATRA bus in Taunton.
The Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 48-year-old Taunton woman, collided with the bus at the corner of Myles Standish Boulevard and John Hancock Road in Taunton.
The crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. Monday. The condition of the GATRA bus driver, a 56-year-old Rhode Island woman, is unknown.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says that the cause of the crash is still under investigation by Taunton Police and Massachusetts State Police.
No charges have been filed and the identity of the deceased woman is not being withheld pending notification of her family.