TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help

Taunton Car-Bus Crash Kills One

Filed Under: GATRA, Rhode Island woman, Taunton Fatal

TAUNTON (CBS) — One woman was killed Monday morning when her SUV crashed with a GATRA bus in Taunton.

The Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 48-year-old Taunton woman, collided with the bus at the corner of Myles Standish Boulevard and John Hancock Road in Taunton.

taunton jeep Taunton Car Bus Crash Kills One

2014 Jeep Cherokee involved in Taunton crash. (Photo credit: David Curran)

The crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. Monday. The condition of the GATRA bus driver, a 56-year-old Rhode Island woman, is unknown.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says that the cause of the crash is still under investigation by Taunton Police and Massachusetts State Police.

No charges have been filed and the identity of the deceased woman is not being withheld pending notification of her family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch