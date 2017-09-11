Massachusetts Marks 16th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

BOSTON (CBS) – The 206 victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks who had ties to Massachusetts will be remembered Monday, the 16th anniversary, at several events.

Read: Profiles Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims

A flag will be lowered at 8:30 a.m. at the State House, a moment of silence will be held and the names of the victims will be read.

Inside the State House at 9:30 a.m., the Madeline Sweeney Award for Bravery will be presented.

Sweeney was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to leave Logan Airport and crash into one of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan. She called a ground supervisor and relayed information about the hijackers to investigators.

At 1 p.m., there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Boston Public Garden.

At Fenway Park, the Red Cross is teaming up with the Red Sox and other Boston organizations to host a “Day of Remembrance” blood drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the day’s events, visit the Mass 9/11 Fund website.