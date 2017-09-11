Report: Cardinals Signing D.J. Foster Off Patriots’ Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are set to lose one of their depth players at running back.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are singing D.J. Foster from the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Cardinals had a need at running back after starter David Johnson suffered a wrist injury on Sunday.

#AZCardinals are making a RB move. Source says they are signing #Patriots RB DJ Foster off NE’s practice squad. #ASU product is flying now 🛫 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

Foster, 23, has had very limited opportunity in his two years with the Patriots, as he’s accumulated just 24 yards on seven carries in three NFL games.

Yet in his collegiate career he rushed for 2,355 yards and 18 touchdowns on 444 carries over his four seasons.

With Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden on the roster, Foster was relegated to the Patriots’ practice squad at the end of training camp.