Report: Patriots Getting Calls For Dion Lewis Trade Offers

Filed Under: Dion Lewis, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Dion Lewis may not be on the trading block, but that hasn’t stopped teams around the NFL from giving Bill Belichick a call.

The Patriots have received calls about potential trade offers for the dynamic running back throughout the offseason and as recently as the past week, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. However, the Patriots “haven’t been willing to bite” on even discussing a potential Lewis trade and haven’t been actively shopping him. (Listen above for Jeff Howe’s comments on the trade rumors on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich.)

Lewis played only six offensive snaps in the Patriots’ season-opening 42-27 loss to the Chiefs last Thursday, compared to 43 for Super Bowl hero James White. Mike Gillislee played 24 offensive snaps and received goal line duties, punching in three rushing touchdowns, while fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead played 10 snaps.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Lewis has totaled 1,008 yards for the Patriots, rushing for two scores and adding 53 catches with two receiving touchdowns. He’s also struggled to stay healthy, as he tore his ACL midway through the 2015 season and missed the first nine games of 2016.

It’s possible that the Patriots are simply conserving Lewis’ workload to start the season, or that his lack of usage against the Chiefs was more matchup-related. But the interest from other teams, and the Patriots’ lack of interest in moving him, shows that he still holds value around the league.

