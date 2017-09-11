TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help

Boston College Sticking With Freshman Anthony Brown At Quarterback

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Steve Addazio says he will stick with freshman quarterback Anthony Brown to start this week’s game against Notre Dame.

Brown was pulled from Saturday’s 34-10 loss to Wake Forest in the third quarter after throwing his third interception. He was replaced by Darius Wade, a senior who’s been a backup all four seasons.

Addazio noted on Monday that two of the interceptions were tipped by the receiver. The coach said: “Anthony’s ready to rock and roll. He’s our quarterback, and we’re looking to him to get going.”

Addazio had held off on announcing the starter for the Week 1 matchup with Northern Illinois until game time. Notre Dame arrives at the battle of Catholic schools having lost to No. 15 Georgia 20-19 and falling out of the rankings.

