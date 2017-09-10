HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | CBS Miami Live | CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Brookline Native Waits Out Irma In Miami With Pregnant Wife

Filed Under: Brookline, Hurricane Irma, Jim Smith, Miami Beach

BOSTON (CBS) — Brookline native Joey Blechner and his wife decided it would be safer to stay in Florida throughout Hurricane Irma rather than leave for one important reason: his wife, Daniella, is 39 weeks pregnant.

“Being that everyone’s from Florida, they know once they call an evacuation all hell breaks loose. It takes forever to get out and when you’re 39 weeks pregnant, you don’t wanna be stuck in the middle of the highway giving birth,” Blechner explained to WBZ-TV over FaceTime.

pregnantwife2 Brookline Native Waits Out Irma In Miami With Pregnant Wife

Joey Blechner (WBZ-TV)

The couple, along with at least 27 others, will be staying at the maternity ward in Sinai Medical Center near Miami Beach.

Blechner said their doctor assured them that they will be safe and the hospital will be fully staffed.

wife3 Brookline Native Waits Out Irma In Miami With Pregnant Wife

Sinai Medical Center near Miami Beach (Photo Courtesy: Joey Blechner)

“We’re going to take our doctor’s orders,” he said.

Miami police have military style vehicles ready to evacuate patients just in case.

irma pregnant wife Brookline Native Waits Out Irma In Miami With Pregnant Wife

Joey and Daniella Blechner (Photo Courtesy: Joey Blechner)

Blechner doesn’t think it will come to that.

“We’ve been assured by everybody that the staff, everyone on staff ready to go in case every woman there gives birth so everybody is on staff ready to go. We’re confident that even if the baby comes, we’ll be okay.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch