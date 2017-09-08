HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

NightSide – Is Ignorance Bliss When Talking Ancestry

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Testing and studying family ancestry has exploded into a huge industry, with a number companies and websites out there offering services to uncover your family’s past. As technology like DNA testing becomes easier, cheaper, and more widely available, are there risks or concerns that would stop you from digging into your family’s history? How much do you actually want to know about your past? How about your future? Would you worry about privacy concerns or uncovering something disturbing?

