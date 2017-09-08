11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Methuen Hit-And-Run

METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed an 11-year-old girl.

The girl was crossing Broadway with her father at 9:45 p.m. Thursday when a car, “traveling at a very high rate of speed,” according to investigators, struck her.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver made no attempt to stop or slow down. CPR was administered at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The girl was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where she died. Her name has not been made public.

“The driver fled from the scene down Broadway into Lawrence. Multiple law enforcement agencies are now conducting an aggressive search for the suspect,” police said.

They issued a photo of the dark-colored car they’re looking for, but they don’t have any details about it at this time.

Thank you to all the @MFD @LawrenceGenHosp first reponders and medical profs who tried so hard to save the girl. God bless u — Methuen Police 👮 (@MethuenPolice) September 8, 2017

Police Chief Joseph Solomon called it a “cowardly and horrendous act.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family,” he told WBZ-TV. “The officers were visibly shaken. It’s a tough scene when it’s a child. So what we’re asking for, if you were the driver of this vehicle, please come forward and call the Methuen police.”