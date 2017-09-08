Report: Patriots Agree To Two-Year Extension With LB Kyle Van Noy

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have secured some added depth at the linebacker position for the near future. They have reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with Kyle Van Noy.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com first had the news of the extension via Twitter on Friday. Terms of the two-year deal were not disclosed. Van Noy, 26, was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

Van Noy played in seven games for the Patriots in 2016 after being acquired in a trade with the Lions, starting two. He recorded a sack, a forced fumble, 27 total tackles, and a pass defensed. He also started all three games in the 2016 playoffs, logging half a sack against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He also started on Thursday night against the Chiefs, playing all 69 snaps on defense and earning an “average” 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Van Noy is due a base salary of $990,000 this season. He’s earned over $5.1 million in his three-year NFL career.

After defensive captain and primary signal-caller Dont’a Hightower left Thursday’s game with a knee injury, Van Noy was the Patriots’ No. 1 linebacker. The team is hurting in terms of depth at that position, and retaining Van Noy for two more seasons helps shore that up.