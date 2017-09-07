Tailgating Machine, Goodell Towels Amp Up Pats Fans For Season Opener

FOXBORO (CBS) — New England Patriots fans are finding creative ways to count down the hours until the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bob Ciardi and some friends transformed a 1994 armored truck into a spirited and luxurious ride.

“Crazy train, the lights will be going, it’ll be an attention-grabber,” said Ciardi.

“To see it live and in person is amazing. You should see the roof. The roof is the icing on the cake, it’s Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft and it says ‘Do your job’ and ‘We are all Patriots.'”

Ciardi said he also planned to rent out the truck to raise money for local charities during the off season.

The inside of the @Patriots armored truck resembles the interior of a limo @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/1f1PS0ZW5Y — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) September 7, 2017

The Williams family from Canada were holding a few of the 70,000 Roger Goodell towels made in preparation for the game.

The Commissioner of the NFL is decorated with a clown nose.

This family from Canada was excited to get some of the @barstoolsports towels ahead of tomorrow's @Patriots game @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nhWRNafUoy — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) September 7, 2017

Scott Williams said, “It’s a bonus for us and to see whether or not he gets booed.”

The Patriots will play on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.