North Reading Police Officer Saves Infant Pinned Under Unresponsive Woman

NORTH READING (CBS) – A North Reading police officer is being credited with saving the life of an infant pinned underneath an unresponsive woman who was caring for the child.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Thursday that Christina Bianchi, 33, was arraigned earlier this week on charges of assault and battery on a child with injury, reckless endangerment of a child and resisting arrest.

On Saturday a North Reading Police officer was responding to a call when he passed Bianchi’s home and heard what appeared to be muffled crying sounds.

When the officer approached a window at the home, police say he saw a woman who was “on top of a bed, not moving and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

Based on what he saw inside the bedroom, the officer entered the home and found an infant’s hand sticking out from underneath the woman.

The officer lifted the woman, later identified as Bianchi, from off the infant and began providing medical assistance to the child.

An ambulance transported the infant to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police say when Bianchi was informed she was being placed under arrest, she became combative with officers.

A judge set Bianchi’s bail at $1,000 cash and ordered her to not consume drugs or alcohol, and to submit to random screens.

“There is no doubt that the infant’s life was saved as a result of the officer’s actions,” said North Reading Chief Murphy. “This officer’s exemplary response to a serious and potentially life-threatening situation is the type of accomplishment that embodies the mission of the North Reading Police Department.”