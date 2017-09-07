L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Fleece Pullovers Due To Choking Hazard

HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

BOSTON (CBS) – Maine-based L.L. Bean is recalling toddler fleece pullovers that were sold nationwide due to potential choking hazard.

The recall impacts about 2,000 fleece pullovers, which were sold in stores, the L.L. Bean catalogue and online.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pullovers, which were sold in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T, have snaps that can detach and pose a choking hazard.

Anyone who purchased the pullovers can call L.L. Bean at (800) 555-9717 or visit the L.L. Bean website and click “Recall & Safety Info” at the bottom of the page.

