L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Fleece Pullovers Due To Choking Hazard

L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Fleece Pullovers Due To Choking HazardMaine-based L.L. Bean is recalling toddler fleece pullovers that were sold nationwide due to potential choking hazard.

On Capitol Hill, Gov. Baker Touts Mass. As Example For Healthcare ReformIn his testimony Thursday on Capitol Hill, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker stressed the need for bipartisan solutions in making necessary healthcare reform.

Students Head Back To School In BostonThousands of students at Boston Public Schools headed back to classes Thursday, and Mayor Marty Walsh and Superintendent Tommy Chang made the rounds to welcome them.

Man Charged With Manslaughter In Chelsea Triple Stabbing; Good Samaritan SoughtA Revere man is due in court in a triple stabbing that left one man dead and another injured early Thursday morning--and police are looking for a good Samaritan they say stopped to help at the scene.