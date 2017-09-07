Commuter Rail Cars Detach During ‘Exceptionally Unusual Incident’

HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

LYNN (CBS) – No one was injured when a Commuter Rail car detached from the rest of the train on the Newburyport Line.

It happened Wednesday night between the Chelsea and River Works stations.

A passenger on the train posted a photo showing an open door on one train an the detached car a short distance away.

Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, said in a statement that no passengers were in the detached car at the time and no one was injured.

Safety systems on the train caused the car and train to safely stop.

“This is an exceptionally unusual incident and is under investigation by the Keolis and MBTA safety departments, including detailed inspections of the train set involved and track to determine the root cause,” Keolis said.

